Carlson Claims McCarthy Is 'Puppet Of The Democratic Party'

On Tuesday's Tucker Carlson show, the Fox News host claimed Elise Stefanik and Minority leader Kevin McCarthy are both "puppets of the Democratic Party."

Republicans are in a glorious rapture that Elon Musk bought Twitter, attacking anyone that isn't thrilled with his taking over the company.

During his opening segment, Carlson was claiming that right-wing voices are being censored and shadowbanned by Big Tech, but then he reversed course and claimed Republican members in Congress also support wingnut censorship as well.

New audio played on CNN from Kevin McCarthy and other Republicans admitted they were furious after the January 6 insurrection, which is leading to the QAnon meltdown.

Carlson said, "Congressman Kevin McCarthy from California told his close friend Liz Cheney (emphasis on Liz) that he hoped the social media companies would censor more conservative Republicans in Congress."

It appears Tuckems is alluding to complaints McCarthy had about Matt Gaetz, Louie Gohmert, and Mo Brooks, who were continuing to tweet violent and racist rhetoric after January 6.

(Carlson whined that Trump had already been silenced by big tech, although we see Trump all over the place...)

Carlson said McCarthy wants to force disobedient lawmakers off the Internet.

"Quote, 'can't they take their Twitter account away, too?'

