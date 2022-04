Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 27 April 2022 16:06 Hits: 5

Listen to Carol Leonnig. (From Tuesday's Deadline: White House.) Republicans lie to their constituents, some of whom are violent nutjobs, and those whose job it is to be concerned about domestic national security are reasonably worried that there will be "blood in the streets" (her words!) over the loss of a Secretary of State office in 2022, because of Tucker Effing Carlson.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/carol-leonnig-gop-afraid-their-own-voters