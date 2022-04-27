New Polling: Are Republicans Embracing Fascism?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 27 April 2022 17:41 Hits: 5

The results of a new Politico/Morning Consult poll shows that Republicans are embracing the views of the extreme fever swamps of QAnon, Trump and white nationalism.

Sam Stein explained that they've seen many new Republican candidates that have been "accused of sexual misconduct or domestic abuse and wanted to know what the voter appetite is for these types of candidates."

The results are pretty shocking.



MSNBC host Joe Scarborough called out Republican voters later on in the segment for their turn to fascism.

Scarborough said, "Less than half of Republicans believe that uttering antisemitic remarks, spewing antisemitic remarks, is a serious problem and a roadblock to being elected."

"That tells you a large chunk of the Republican Party right now, a large chunk of the Republican base are, -- I've been using the word 'fascist' for some time."

"That there is a fascist strain in the Republican Party for at least a third or so of those members," Scarborough said.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/new-polling-are-republicans-embracing-0