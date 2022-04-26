Washington Press Spends War Weekend Giving Themselves Awards

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Politico, aka "Tiger Beat on the Potomac" (thanks Charlie Pierce!) email thingie returns to its roots and today the lede article that they give the most column inches by far is the upcoming Nerd Prom. And like the popular kids in high school they want all the Unpopular kids to know that they were not invited:

PLAYBOOK’S GUIDE TO WHCA WEEK — That’s right, it’s no longer just a weekend. Here’s our first cut of the events you need to know about. All of these are invite-only. We’ll be adding updates all week, so please send us anything we’re missing.

Thursday — THIRSTY THURSDAY: The weekend has become so crowded with high-profile parties that some organizations have moved their events to Thursday. These tend to be more civilized and casual affairs that allow you to practice your rusty social skills and get a preview of who’s in town before the historically fancier (and drunker) events that begin Friday. read more

