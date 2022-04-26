The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Morning Joe Gives Deborah Birx A Book Promo

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

Morning Joe Gives Deborah Birx A Book Promo

Shame on Morning Joe, though obviously there is no shame for news outlets when there's a BOOK OUT.

The incestuous nature of East Coast media elitism is on display once again as noted collaborator with Trump's lies about Covid, Deborah Birx, goes on the "Liberal Cable News Station" to pimp her "tell-all" book.

Imagine how many layers of privilege, power, influence, careerism, self-preservation, and greed are in this book deal. And I'm not just talking about Birx.

Her publisher, her agent, all the outlets that have an interest in pretending she didn't sit there and try to preserve credibility in the Trump administration while knowing it was killing people. Pretending this interview from March of 2020 didn't happen.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/morning-joe-gives-deborah-birx-book-promo

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version