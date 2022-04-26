Madison Cawthorn's Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 26 April 2022

I haven't decided if Madison Cawthorn hovered too close to the truth when he said House Republicans had "coke orgies" or if he's just so stupid they've decided he has to go, but watching the knives aimed at him by his fellow Republicans is, well, just pretty delicious.

Today, on April 26th in the year of our Lord 2022, Madison Cawthorn stepped on his own rake AND found himself in an insider trading quagmire. And the day isn't even over yet.

First, he thought he'd be really smart (showing how dumb he actually is) and slouched into the airport with a gun in his bag. When will TSA revoke his preclearance? This is the second time!

According to Article 1, Sec 6 Clause 1 of the constitution, Rep Cawthorn couldn't be arrested for a misdemeanor if he's heading to vote.

"Except for treason, stealing, or disturbing the peace, they cannot be arrested while they are at work, or on their way to work, in Congress." https://t.co/PG8ECkqPL7 — John Paul (@JPaulWSOC9) April 26, 2022 read more

