Madison Cawthorn's Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

I haven't decided if Madison Cawthorn hovered too close to the truth when he said House Republicans had "coke orgies" or if he's just so stupid they've decided he has to go, but watching the knives aimed at him by his fellow Republicans is, well, just pretty delicious.
Today, on April 26th in the year of our Lord 2022, Madison Cawthorn stepped on his own rake AND found himself in an insider trading quagmire. And the day isn't even over yet.
First, he thought he'd be really smart (showing how dumb he actually is) and slouched into the airport with a gun in his bag. When will TSA revoke his preclearance? This is the second time!
