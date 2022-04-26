The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Jim Jordan Threatened Twitter Board After Musk Made Buyout Offer

Republicans are definitely fine with the fascism involved in using the power of the state to threaten corporations in order to bend them to their will. Here we have Jim Jordan thugging his way into Twitter's boardroom after Elon Musk announced he had funding for Musk's buyout of Twitter, via Media Matters.

Matthew Gertz obtained a letter signed by Jordan and 18 other Republicans ordering Twitter to preserve all records concerning Elon Musk's takeover bid and subsequent tender offer. Ordering the preservation of records is Jordan's way of letting Twitter know they'd best bend the knee to Elon Musk or face a plethora of Congressional investigations, should Republicans win enough seats to take over the majority in the House of Representatives (something we all should be 100% invested in preventing, by the way).

Jordan is just following the blueprint sent forth by Trump for how to use government power to browbeat corporations, as Gertz points out.

