Chicago Study Proves You Can Reduce Gun Violence Without Arrests

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 26 April 2022 12:43 Hits: 3

This is really important news. A new study provides the best evidence to date that there are effective ways to tamp down violence among members of high-risk populations without arresting them or throwing them in jail. Via the Chicago Sun-Times:

The last two years-plus have seen unprecedented spikes in violence in Chicago and cities across the U.S. Amid that surge, protesters took to the streets to decry the kind of aggressive policing that’s long been the standard response to rising murder totals.

City leaders have poured record amounts of funding into dozens of community programs — and spent hundreds of millions on police overtime — even as shootings and killings reached near-record levels.

But the study by University of Chicago researchers found that an outreach program operating on the South and West sides is having success in reducing crime and violence among the high-risk men who participated in the program.

read more