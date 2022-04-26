Rep. Ronny Jackson Spent Campaign Funds On Country Club Membership

Category: World Politics Hits: 3
Earlier in April news came out that the former White house doctor for Donald Trump—the guy who said Trump had “good genes”—Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) was under investigation by the House Ethics Committee. Why? It still isn’t clear. What is clear is that the new congressman who has spread lies like “In 2022, illegal immigrants will have MORE FREEDOMS and easier access to healthcare and ballot boxes than most Americans,” is likely being investigated for the kinds of things that racist, dubious, opportunist, craven doctors-turned-politicians can be investigated for: Anything and everything.
Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/rep-ronny-jackson-spent-campaign-funds