The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Rep. Ronny Jackson Spent Campaign Funds On Country Club Membership

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

Rep. Ronny Jackson Spent Campaign Funds On Country Club Membership

Earlier in April news came out that the former White house doctor for Donald Trump—the guy who said Trump had “good genes”—Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) was under investigation by the House Ethics Committee. Why? It still isn’t clear. What is clear is that the new congressman who has spread lies like In 2022, illegal immigrants will have MORE FREEDOMS and easier access to healthcare and ballot boxes than most Americans,” is likely being investigated for the kinds of things that racist, dubious, opportunist, craven doctors-turned-politicians can be investigated for: Anything and everything.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/rep-ronny-jackson-spent-campaign-funds

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version