C-Span Caller Laments 'These Liberal Things Going On In America'

C-Span callers are monitored but occasionally one sneaks in with a take that doesn't pass journalistic standards, as in this case when an 83-year-old man with a southern accent lamented how things used to be, like when he didn't have to be bothered by the sight of minorities on his television screen.

White House correspondent Ebony McMorris of AURN and Politico's Nicholas Wu saw what was coming next.

C-SPAN CALLER: "I want to know if we can cut out some of these liberal things that are going on in America, just like on the TV now, we have two minorities. And I'm not against you minorities... when I was a little boy, the colo--"

And host Pedro Echevarria cut him off.

the restraint shown here is just ????

"I want to know if we can cut out some of these liberal things that are going on in America, just like on the TV now, we have two minorities. And I'm not against you minorities... when I was a little boy, the colo--" pic.twitter.com/wSYDT3BHJj — Ben Pu (@BenPu_nbc) April 26, 2022

