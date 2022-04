Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 26 April 2022 09:08 Hits: 3

A judge has found former President Donald Trump in contempt of court. Trump was ordered to pay $10,000 a day for failure to respond to a subpoena during a probe into the Trump Organization.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/04/26/1094766111/new-york-judge-holds-trump-in-contempt-of-court-and-fines-him-10-000-per-day