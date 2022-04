Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 26 April 2022 09:08 Hits: 3

The court is weighing whether the Biden administration must continue to enforce the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" program, which keeps some asylum-seekers in Mexico while they await a U.S. hearing.

(Image credit: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/04/26/1092557886/will-the-supreme-court-be-as-deferential-to-biden-on-immigration-as-it-was-to-tr