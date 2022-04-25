Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 25 April 2022

Presidential hopefuls are already fundraising, traveling the country and crafting their messages for the 2024 contest. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew hosts its first-ever 2024 Republican primary draft (they plan to follow up next week with a 2024 Democratic primary draft).

The crew also considers whether airline passengers’ apparent eagerness to quit masking is evidence that polls showing a majority of Americans support airplane mask mandates are actually inaccurate.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/politics-podcast-our-first-2024-gop-primary-draft%EF%BF%BC/