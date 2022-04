Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 25 April 2022 20:53 Hits: 4

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said the U.S. wants to see the Russian military weakened on the battlefield. Meanwhile, Russian missiles struck railway infrastructure in central and western Ukraine.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/04/25/1094680373/u-s-defense-secretary-wants-to-see-russia-weakened-as-ukraines-railways-are-hit