Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 25 April 2022 23:45 Hits: 5

The U.S. Army is expanding benefits for both birth and non-birth parents in its force.

(Image credit: Christof Stache/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/04/25/1094630152/the-u-s-army-expands-benefits-for-soldiers-who-are-parents