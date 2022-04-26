Lesson For America: EU Slaps Regulations On Social Media

Articles

Tuesday, 26 April 2022

The European Union on Saturday passed a landmark law that seeks to reduce social media's harmful effects by requiring Big Tech corporations to quash disinformation and illicit content on their platforms or else face multibillion-dollar fines.

The Digital Services Act (DSA) would compel Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, Twitter, and other platforms "to set up new policies and procedures to remove flagged hate speech, terrorist propaganda, and other material defined as illegal by countries within the European Union," the New York Timesreported.

"The law aims to end an era of self-regulation in which tech companies set their own policies about what content could stay up or be taken down," the newspaper noted. "It stands out from other regulatory attempts by addressing online speech, an area that is largely off-limits in the United States because of First Amendment protections."

Calling the legislation a "major milestone for E.U. citizens," Thierry Breton, the bloc's internal market commissioner, said that "the time of big online platforms behaving like they are 'too big to care' is coming to an end."

