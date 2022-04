Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Of course! Why didn't we think of this earlier?! As Brent Terhune explains, it's our God-given right to pray on planes because God lives up in the clouds and planes fly in the clouds, so when we're flying, we're really on his turf. We damn well better pray, for forgiveness, if nothing else.

