Macron Defeats Le Pen By Hefty Margin To Win Second Term

Monday, 25 April 2022

Democracy-lovers are breathing a sigh of relief about the results of France's presidential election, in which we now know that Emmanuel Macron has comfortably defeated fascist right-wing Putin ally, Marine Le Pen.

Jim Acosta noted sardonically, "It should be noted Le Pen conceded minutes after the results were announced. Imagine that." Talking to CNN international correspondent Christiane Amanpour, Acosta said, "We didn't hear Le Pen or her supporters talk about filing lawsuits to challenge the results or overturning the election or complaining about imaginary fraud like we have over here in the United States. It's a nice reminder of what democracy is supposed to look like, and I guess the French did provide us a bit of a lesson in that."

Amanpour agreed, and went on to explain exactly why it would have been such a "political earthquake" had Le Pen won the presidency.

Funny you should put it that way, Jim, that is true. I will say, though, As a concession speech, it was lacking. She obviously accepted she had lost, but she was not very gracious and kept going on about what she was going to do to beat Macron every opportunity and you know, she's now lost three elections and she shows no sign of going away. The actual rather significant thing amongst analysts is that the far right won 42% just about of the vote here. The significant, even more significant is that Macron did win with a good and healthy margin. 58.8. Nearly 59%. So that's for that. read more

