Slovenia Voters Reject Right-Wing, Trump-Loving Prime Minister

Slovenia's opposition Freedom Movement party beat right-wing populist Prime Minister Janez Jansa's Slovenian Democratic Party by about 10 percentage points, making Freedom Movement leader Robert Golob the likely next prime minister. Via Yahoo News:

Jansa is an effusive admirer of former U.S. President Donald Trump and a key ally of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Slovenia's election was "a noteworthy test for the appeal of right-wing populism" in Europe, The New York Times reports, and Jansa's evident defeat, along with Marine Le Pen's loss in France on Sunday, was a "significant setback" for "Europe's once surging movement of nationalist populists."

Jansa, like Orban, had pushed his small European Union nation to the nationalist right, drawing accusations of mounting authoritarianism. But unlike the newly re-elected Orban, Jansa publicly supported Ukraine and criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion.

