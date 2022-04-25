Climate Activist Dies After Setting Himself On Fire At SCOTUS

Articles

Wynn Bruce, the Colorado man who set himself on fire in front of the Supreme Court on Earth Day has died. You might not have noticed, since most news reported it as a random occurrence that happened for no special reason.

The location was probably not a coincidence. The court heard arguments in February on a pivotal environmental case that may restrict or even eliminate the EPA’s authority to control pollution. The court’s right-wing extremists were skeptical of the agency’s authority to regulate carbon emissions. Court observers fear a decision by SCOTUS could not only block the Biden administration’s efforts to address climate change, but undercut any federal agency's regulatory authority. Via the New York Times:

The Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, D.C., said that Wynn Bruce, 50, of Boulder, Colo., had died on Saturday from his injuries after being airlifted to a hospital following the incident. Members of his family could not be reached immediately for comment. Kritee Kanko, a climate scientist at the Environmental Defense Fund and a Zen Buddhist priest in Boulder, said that she is a friend of Mr. Bruce and that the self-immolation was a planned act of protest. “This act is not suicide,” Dr. Kritee wrote on Twitter early Sunday morning. “This is a deeply fearless act of compassion to bring attention to climate crisis.” read more

