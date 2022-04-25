Ryan Zinke Wins Coveted 'Dumbest Tweet Of The Week' Award

Articles

Ryan Zinke, former Secretary of the Interior (who hates the environment) under Trump tweeted a thoroughly asinine photo of himself complaining about gas prices. He lives in Montana, spent $140 filling up his truck, and failed to give people credit for noticing that his gas tank held 30 (THIRTY!) gallons of gas, and he was using premium/supreme — the most expensive option. While he whined about the price of filling up his gas guzzler, he told people to vote Republican.

$140 to fill the truck today in Polson. Vote ???? pic.twitter.com/tlvuAUe65S — Ryan Zinke (@RyanZinke) April 23, 2022

Twitter smacked his moronic face into next week, many reminding him that not only his he a multimillionaire, but he's a corrupt SOB the subject of 15 federal investigations for misusing his office.

