David Purdue Goes Full-on 2020 Conspiracy In Georgia Debate

Published on Monday, 25 April 2022

On Sunday evening's Georgia Republican gubernatorial debate, Trump-backed grievance candidate David Purdue jumped out of the gate claiming the 2020 election was "stolen from Donald" and that Governor Kemp is to blame.

Clearly playing to an audience of one, Purdue took all of four seconds to claim the 2020 election was rigged and stolen from Trump.

Purdue said, "First off, folks, let me be very clear tonight, the election in 2020 was rigged and stolen.”

Purdue went on to make-believe COVID never struck the world and blamed Biden for all its problems. He then pivoted to blame Kemp for refusing to illegally overthrow the election results in Georgia.

But who rigged and stole the election, you ask? Good question.

"All that started right here in Georgia when our governor caved and allowed radical Democrats to steal our election and because of that, he has divided our party and cannot win,” Purdue said.

How did the radical Dems manage to rig and steal the election in Georgia when they hold no power in the entire state legislature?

It doesn't matter -- as long as Purdue mentioned radical Democrats, socialists and baby groomers, that's enough for the MAGA cultists.

He continued, "[Kemp] sold us out and cost us a majority in U.S. Senate." Uh, maybe you being charged with insider trading is the problem, David.

Don't forget Trump's culpability. Also, his own corruption is to blame for his loss which led to the loss of the majority in the Senate.

But grievance bunnies gotta stick together.

