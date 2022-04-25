Make Noise About Brittney Griner

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 25 April 2022 16:00 Hits: 3

Remember Brittney Griner? It would be unsurprising if you didn't, given the media silence surrounding her story, but it's also a reflection of priorities that need to change. Griner is the WNBA superstar who's been detained in Russia for two months, now, in what was no doubt a political move to make Putin look tough and frighten Americans in the region at the same time.

The story didn't even hit the news until nearly a month after she'd been arrested, and even then it barely registered a blip on the radar in the consciousness of the nation before stories about her were gone. Not so for Rev. Al Sharpton of Politics Nation, nor for U.S. Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D-MD) who have each been doing their respective parts to keep the story alive and bring Griner back home.

SHARPTON: I want to bring up the subject I talked about for weeks here. The professional basketball player, Brittany Griner has been in Russian custody for two months now. After being detained allegedly for the possession of cannabis derivative at the Moscow Airport. A charge that could carry up to ten years in Russian prison. Details remain scarce in her case. I know you've been a staunch advocate in Congress for her release. From that view, what can you tell us tonight? read more

