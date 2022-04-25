Meadows Text: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Proposed Trump To Declare 'Martial Law'

Articles

CNN is reporting they obtained 2319 text messages that Trump's former Chief of Staff turned over to the Committee investigating J6.

Two thousand three hundred nineteen. We are still going through the text messages so we will have much more.

Perjury Taylor Greene had a very selective memory loss under oath on Friday when she was questioned about her participation in inciting the insurrection that the US Capitol in January 6. She feigned ignorance and bad memory throughout.

She also claimed to be a "peaceful combatant." Heh.

This text three days before Biden's inauguration on January 17th is anything but peaceful.

January 17, 2021 Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to Mark Meadows In our private chat with only Members, several are saying the only way to save our Republic is for Trump to call for Marshall law. I don’t know on those things. I just wanted you to tell him. They stole this election. We all know. They will destroy our country next. Please tell him to declassify as much as possible so we can go after Biden and anyone else!

Fascists always couch their thoughts, like they "didn't bring it up but will happily pass along" a certain violent sentiment. You know, "I don't know if we should order troops to patrol our cities to install Trump illegally to a second term, but others do."

