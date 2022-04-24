Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 24 April 2022 20:02 Hits: 1

U.S. President Joe Biden is returning to in-person political fundraising with the easing of coronavirus precautions that limited his exposure to large crowds. The president’s ability to draw political donations is especially important for Democrats as the face serious challenges to sustain their majorities in the House and Senate. VOA’s Natasha Mozgovaya has the story from Seattle.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/a/biden-returns-to-in-person-fundraising-in-pacific-northwest/6543105.html