Jamie McLeoad-Skinner: Progressive Democrat Fighting For A Better Oregon

The Democratic primary elections in Oregon are in 3 weeks-- May 17.

There are several races that will help determine whether Congress turns in a more corporate direction or in a more progressive direction. Blue America set up a special Oregon ActBlue page to help the progressives running in races where they are under attack by corrupt corporate conservatives. One of those candidates is Jamie McLeod-Skinner, a rural Democrat running for Congress against corrupt Blue Dog Kurt Schrader, who undermined the original Build Back Better and was the deciding vote AGAINST lowering all prescription drug prices.

"Not surprisingly," McLeod-Skinner told me yesterday, "Big Pharma is supporting him. They’re using their profits to run TV ads and sending mailers-- believe it or not-- claiming that Kurt is working to lower prescription drug prices. And they’ve given him almost $700,000 to vote in their favor."

After her stellar performance in a debate with Schrader a few days ago (watch the clip above), I asked her to give us an update putting the debate in context.

