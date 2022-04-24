Texas GOP Rep: McCarthy's Lies Just Need Some 'Context'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 24 April 2022

We all know Republicans are a bunch of lying hypocrites and that even being caught on tape won't stop them from continuing to lie to the American public. It didn't stop Trump after the now infamous Access Hollywood tape came out, and it's not stopping House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy from continuing to lie about his comments to Trump following the MAGA sedition riot on January 6th and denying what we all heard with our own ears.

Texas GOP Rep. Michael McCaul was asked about McCarthy's comments on this weekend's Fox News Sunday, and McCaul told host Sandra Smith that McCarthy's comments just needed to be put "in context." He also made it crystal clear that the only thing any of them are worried about is regaining power in the midterms:

MCCAUL: Yes, absolutely. I think Kevin is in very good shape. In fact, the president came out saying that this is not going to endanger his relationship with Kevin, that he’s strongly supportive. You have to put it in the context of when it was given. read more

