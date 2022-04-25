Kellyanne Conway Knew Of GOPer's Groping Allegations '10 Months Ago'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 25 April 2022 00:00 Hits: 7

Kellyanne Conway, a former adviser to Donald Trump, admitted over the weekend that she knew of allegations against Charles Herbster (R-NE) 10 months ago but stayed silent and worked for him anyway.

During an appearance on Steve Bannon's War Room: Pandemic program on Saturday, Conway suggested that a Republican Nebraska state senator and seven other women had been lying when they accused Herbster of groping them.

Herbster is running to replace Gov. Pete Ricketts (R) and has been endorsed by Trump. Conway accused the outgoing governor of orchestrating a political attack on Herbster.

"We've got women coming forward, we only know one's name," Conway said. "Her name is Julie Slama. She is a state senator who, curiously, Gov. Ricketts mentioned to me 10 months ago. [Ricketts] got in my face at an RNC event."

Conway said that she had "protected" Ricketts by not revealing Slama's accusations against Herbster, who is suing for defamation.

"I'm done trying to be Nebraska nice," she explained. "It was a very uncomfortable moment and I went up just to say, Governor, it seems like we're going to be on different sides of the race for your successor. And he got in my face: 'We're going to destroy Charles Herbster and everyone around him.' And I said whoa! I thought maybe it was ideological. It sounded personal."

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/kellyanne-conway-suggests-she-knew-gopers