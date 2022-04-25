Abbott Gets A Pass From Bartiromo For Border Stunt Costing Billions

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 25 April 2022 00:14 Hits: 7

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott was allowed plenty of time to rail against the Biden administration's border policies, but was given a pass by Fox's Maria Bartiromo for the stunt he pulled costing Americans almost $9 billion in just 10 days.

Fox has been lavishing praise on Abbott's other stupid stunt at taxpayers' expense, where he bused migrants to Washington D.C. who already wanted to go there in order to supposedly force the Biden administration to pay attention to the "crisis" at our southern border that they're ranting and raving about 24/7 on the right-wing propaganda network.

On this weekend's Sunday Morning Futures, Bartiromo helped Abbott fearmonger over a recent tweet by Trump's former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley over the number of migrants entering the United States, as though we can't absorb them when we've got a worker shortage and stagnant population growth in the United States.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/abbott-gets-pass-fox-border-stunt-costing