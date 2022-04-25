Klan Mom Has Remarkable Recovery From Amnesia

Articles

It's been repeatedly reported that Marge Greene supposedly had a lot of memory issues during her court hearing on Friday. Fortunately for her, she was able to have some recall after she received video prompting. It was very fortunate for her, otherwise people might accurately deduce that she was just lying while under oath.

However, she did not seem to recover from all of her memory loss. She kept insisting that she couldn't remember what the alt right definition of 1776 was or how it was related to the January 6 riot:

In a Georgia courtroom on Friday, Greene had been shown a video of an interview she gave to Newsmax the day before the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Greene said she did not remember speaking to the outlet, a tactic she used many times when confronted on the stand with records of her past statements.

Then a miracle happened! Saturday morning, less that 24 hours after the hearing, she regained her memory! She went on the bird app and tweeted this:

