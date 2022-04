Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 25 April 2022

Captain, of the Port Lavaca, TX, Police Department is a cat of all trades. He supervises everyone, including the Chief of Police. He is also the morale officer, the public relations liaison and probably head mouser.

Most importantly, he's a cute little bugger.

