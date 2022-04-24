Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 24 April 2022

Gee, I couldn't help but notice that Hobby Lobby is trending, and that always brings me back to my days of pseudo-sidewalk counseling.

You see, when the Supreme Court struck down the legality of a buffer zone around abortion clinics, I decided to do my own version of sidewalk "counseling," wherein I stood outside a random medical practice and "counseled" male patients not to get Viagra. I wrote about my experience on my (now sadly-neglected) blog, The Worthington Post.

When later in that same term, SCOTUS ruled that Hobby Lobby was a small family corporation which had the right to deny female employees health insurance plans that covered birth control (but chose not to deny male employees insurance plans that covered Viagra) I upped my sidewalk counseling game to "counsel" potential Hobby Lobby customers into seeing the dangers of crossing the threshold of that terrible place. I enlisted my sister-in-law to join forces with me, and even invested in gift cards to Joanne's and Michael's stores for people who agreed to turn around and shop elsewhere.

Yes. I have issues.

