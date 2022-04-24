The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Cawthorn Wasn't In DRAG-Drag, He Was In NORMAL PERSON Drag

Category: World Politics Hits: 8

Cawthorn Wasn't In DRAG-Drag, He Was In NORMAL PERSON Drag

No, this won't hurt Madison Cawthorn.

Photographs obtained by POLITICO appear to show Madison Cawthorn, the embattled Republican congressman from North Carolina who recently accused his GOP colleagues of inviting him to orgies, wearing lingerie in what appears to be a party setting.

Cawthorn's response:

Cawthorn links to a post at a site called Cruise Critic that explains:

What Royal Caribbean event has you sharing your underwear, putting lipstick on strangers and screaming at the top of your lungs? It's the Quest game show, the adults-only scavenger hunt that ranks as a cruise can't-miss....

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/madison-cawthorn-photos-drag

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version