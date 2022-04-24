Cawthorn Wasn't In DRAG-Drag, He Was In NORMAL PERSON Drag

Category: World Politics Hits: 8
No, this won't hurt Madison Cawthorn.
Photographs obtained by POLITICO appear to show Madison Cawthorn, the embattled Republican congressman from North Carolina who recently accused his GOP colleagues of inviting him to orgies, wearing lingerie in what appears to be a party setting.
Cawthorn's response:
Cawthorn links to a post at a site called Cruise Critic that explains:
What Royal Caribbean event has you sharing your underwear, putting lipstick on strangers and screaming at the top of your lungs? It's the Quest game show, the adults-only scavenger hunt that ranks as a cruise can't-miss....
