Tucker Carlson Amplifies DeSantis' Lies About Disney Bill

Published on Sunday, 24 April 2022

Fox's Tucker Carlson allowed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to pretend he was looking out for the taxpayers with the bill removing Disney’s special improvement district, when in reality it could be a "$1 billion Disney debt bomb" for the taxpayers according to CNBC.

Here's Carlson and DeSantis from this Friday's show continuing the attacks on Disney for their opposition to the Don't Say Gay bill, accusing them of "sexualizing kids," and lying that ending Disney's autonomy will bring some sort of benefit to the taxpayers of Florida.

DESANTIS: Well, it's interesting Tucker, not only pay taxes, I mean, this company had a deal unlike any company or any individual in all of the state of Florida, probably anywhere in the United States. They were self-governing, they had extraordinary powers, they could build nuclear power plants, they didn’t have to go through permitting processes and obviously a lot of tax benefits. And that’s just inappropriate. read more

