Heilemann Calls McCarthy 'Utterly Untrustworthy' As If It's A Shock

REPUBLICANS IN DISARRAY!

This week has been quite the roller coaster for House Republicans, specifically. At the top of the list, though, is Kevin McCarthy being outed for saying that he was going to tell Donald Trump to resign during the 14-day period between the January 6th insurrection and the inauguration of Joe Biden. McCarthy denied that he ever said, suggested, or even thought that - but THERE ARE TAPES.

The initial bombshell story is in the new book written by New York Times writers Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns called “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for America’s Future." In the book, Martin and Burns claim that McCarthy grew frustrated with Trump and actually said "I’ve had it with this guy.” He also allegedly told colleagues that he felt Trump was responsible for “inciting people.”

During a call, McCarthy also reportedly raised the idea of invoking the 25th Amendment. On another call with GOP leadership, McCarthy told the group that he planned to call Trump to tell him to resign. It is unclear who recorded the call, but SOMEONE DID. Prior to release of the tape, a McCarthy spokesperson actually told the media "McCarthy never said he’d call Trump to say he should resign,” and also that he'd “never said that particular members should be removed from Twitter.”

