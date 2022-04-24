Russian 'Bastards' Kill Mother And Baby Girl In Odessa Missile Attack

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 24 April 2022 15:26 Hits: 7

Nothing is more disgusting than deliberately targeting civilians during a war for the sole purpose of creating terror. It's the very definition of a terrorist act. President Zelensky reacted angrily in a press conference on Saturday held on a platform in the Kyiv subway when asked about meeting with Putin in Turkey, saying he had no desire to 'sunbathe with scum' but has to meet with him some time for this conflict to end.

Source: Independent

A mother and her three-month-old baby were among six people killed by a missile strike on Ukraine on Saturday,

The mother, named in local reports as Valerie Glodan, had posted on social media just a few weeks ago saying she had experienced a “new level of happiness” since the birth.

“These were the best 40 weeks ever. Our girl is 1 month old now. Daddy got her her first flowers. It’s a whole new level of happiness,” she wrote on Instagram.

In a press conference on Saturday, President Zelensky mourned the death of the infant, telling reporters: “The war started when this baby was one month old. Can you imagine what is happening?”

“They are just bastards. ... I don't have any other words for it, just bastards.”