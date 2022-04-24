Russian Woman Fined 48,000 Rubles For Tearing 'Z' Off Kindergarten Windows

Articles

Since Putin's latest invasion of Ukraine began, the Russians have begun using the letter Z as a military symbol. Nominally, the Russians have claimed it stands for the phrase "for victory" (Russian: за победу, romanized: za pobedu). Others, however, have simply likened it to the Nazi swastika from World War II. It's use in banned in many European countries now, including the Czech Republic, Germany, and Poland, among others.

The Russians have prosecuted about 1000 such cases now, of "desecration of a symbol". And the fines are not cheap, with this one equivalent to just over $600 USD. Repeated infractions get one jail time - or worse.

Source: Insider

In Yasnogorsk, Tula Region, a woman tore off the paper letters Z, pasted on the windows of a kindergarten where her child goes. Kindergarten staff caught her on video. They said it was a "desecration of a symbol". The First Tulsky TV channel reports that the woman was fined 48 thousand rubles under Art. 20.3.3 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation "Public actions aimed at discrediting the use of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in order to protect the interests of the Russian Federation and its citizens, maintain international peace and security." read more

