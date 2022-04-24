Elizabeth Warren: Kevin McCarthy Is A 'Liar And A Traitor'

Articles

On CNN's State of the Union, Sen. Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts did not mince words and called Kevin McCarthy 'a traitor and a liar' after leaked audiotapes revealed his true feelings about Trump and the insurrection.

CNN's Dana Bash asked Warren to comment on the newly released audio files from the New York Times.

Sen. Warren said, "Kevin McCarthy is a liar and a traitor."

"This is outrageous, and that is really the illness that pervades among Republican leadership," she said.

"They say one thing to the American public and something else in private."

Warren continued, "It is wrong what happened, an attempt to overthrow our government, and that the Republicans instead want to continue to try and figure out how to make 2020 election different, instead of spending their energy on how we go forward in order to build an economy make this country work better."

Warren's words apply to almost the entire Republican party, and not just its leadership.

What Trump tried to do after he lost the 2020 election is the most heinous crime committed against this country in its history, and by an outgoing president, his staff, supporters, and members in Congress.

