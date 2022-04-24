Stable Genius Forgets Questions On Cognitive Test He Always Brags About

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 24 April 2022 18:41 Hits: 5

Trump can't stop talking about his "perfect" cognitive test he bragged about passing back in 2020, which he described this way during an interview on Fox in July of that year:

TRUMP: It was 30/35 questions and the last questions are much more difficult. Like the memory question. It is like you will go person, woman, man, camera, tv. So could you repeat that? I said, yeah. person, woman, man, camera, tv. Okay, that is very good.

If you get it in order, you get extra points. Okay, now is asking other questions, other questions. And then, 10 minutes, 15 minutes later, remember the first question, not the first but the tenth question? Give us that again. And you go person, woman, man, camera, tv. If you get it in order, you get extra points. I said nobody gets it in order. It's actually not that easy but for me it was easy. That is not an easy question.

In other words, they ask you, they give you five names and you have to repeat them and that's okay. If you repeat them out of order, it is okay, but you know, not as good. But then when you go back about 20, 25 minutes later and they say go back to that question and they don't tell you this. Go back to that question and repeat them. Can you do it? Can you go person, woman, man, camera, tv....

read more