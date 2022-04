Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 24 April 2022 09:00 Hits: 7

A decades-old public health order is back in the spotlight as it's set to expire next month — a move that is long-overdue for immigration advocates. Here are some Title 42 basics, and some history.

(Image credit: Gregory Bull/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/04/24/1094070784/title-42-policy-meaning