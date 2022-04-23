Bannon’s Cohorts Plead Guilty To Defrauding Border Wall Donors

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 23 April 2022

You may recall that Steve Bannon was arrested in 2020 for siphoning $1 million from duped Trump supporters who had been promised that 100% of their donations would go toward building a wall on the Mexican border. Three others were also charged over the scheme.

Bannon was pardoned by Donald Trump shortly before he left office. But the three co-defendants were left to fend for themselves.

Now, as The Guardian reports, two of those co-defendants have pleaded guilty to knowingly defrauding donors and pocketing large sums for themselves. Each will be sentenced to about four years in jail. A third co-defendant may go to trial next month.

Nicolle Wallace discussed the case on MSNBC with former federal prosecutor Chuck Rosenberg. Wallace asked Rosenberg for the significance of the pleadings, beyond the disgusting fact that Trump pardoned someone who had committed “real crimes for which others are paying hefty prices.”

Rosenberg said that one of the two injustices in this case is that it looks like Trump pardoned Bannon as a way to buy his silence:

