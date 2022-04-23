Mike's Blog Round-Up

Articles

The Lying Sacks Of Crap Edition

Doug Porter suggests:



The People Who Want to Close Down Your Neighborhood School

"I guess if literature doesn’t include a stork and a half-pint preacher promising eternal damnation it’s not worth having,"

Are these United Snakes pro-life? The New England Journal of Medicine doesn't think so. This year's biggest child/adolescent killer is guns. Cars & dope remain in the race, however.

A real winner: Arkansas US House Candidate: “Sodomite Predators Are Grooming And Brainwashing Your Vulnerable Children”, per Joe.My.God. Do click to see the candidate's Stars-&-Bars tie & suspenders.

The Psy of Life explains moral injury in our current COVID context.

Bonus from that Big Bad Bald Bastard, who provides a non-political piece on a ponderous possum.

One more to go for M. Bouffant. Submissions to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. will be glanced at.

