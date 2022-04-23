DeSantis Gifts Disney Huge Tax Break At Florida Taxpayers' Expense

Articles

Saturday, 23 April 2022

I'm not sure how dissolving Disney's "special status" in Florida is supposed to somehow punish the company for having grudgingly and slowly opposed Gov. Ron DeSantis' homophobic political agenda. Still, that's what DeSantis and Florida Republicans are trying to pass off as retaliation towards the company, but the real pain will be inflicted on citizens in the two adjacent counties in the form of a sharp increase in tax bills.

Disney exists in its own self-governing district called Reedy Creek, providing its own roads, infrastructure, buildings, etc, as long as they meet state codes. Reedy Creek funds government services like fire, water, sewer, etc. itself. The district brings in $105 million in revenue to pay for it.

Dissolving that special status has severe tax implications, not for Disney, but for Floridians in Orange and Osceola counties.

According to CNBC:

On top of the $105 million, Disney also pays local property taxes. Public records show Disney is the largest taxpayer in central Florida, paying over $280 million in property taxes to the counties between 2015 and 2020. read more

