GOP Megadonor Indicted For Role In 'Election Fraud' Assault

Hey, it looks like maybe there will be some consequences for one of the big-time Republican donors who helped push the party's hoaxes about supposed "election fraud" when Republicans didn't win a presidential election and started having an absolute fascist cow about it.

And by "maybe," I mean probably not, and by "consequences," I mean he'll probably never see the inside of an actual Texas courtroom ever because the Texas courts would rather burn their own buildings down than abide a rich conservative guy having to answer for a crime. But at least we can enjoy Steven Hotze getting his name in the newspapers for helping to fund a crackpot Republican vigilante who ran an air conditioner repairman off the road and held him at gunpoint, believing the repairman to be involved in some weirdly premised "election fraud" scheme that existed only as a propaganda campaign in the heads of those shouting it.

