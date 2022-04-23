Lt. Gov. Nunez: Make Mickey Mouse Republican Again!

Articles

Florida's lieutenant governor gave up the game Gov. Ron DeSantis is playing with Disney on Thursday, admitting on Newsmax that they are punishing Disney for disagreeing with Florida's homophobic "Don't Say Gay" law.

Former disgraced Fox News host Eric Bolling pleaded with her to give Disney a chance to redeem itself, given how beloved Disney is, and asked, "Is there an opportunity for Disney to change their mind and say we will disregard this whole 'woke' agenda, and we'll go back to what we originally dealt with in the state of Florida -- would [DeSantis] say, 'Okay fine. You can keep your status but we're going to keep on eye on you?'"

In other words, "Support everything DeSantis does or you will be punished," and "Disney can keep their tax status as long as they donate to Republican candidates."

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez used Republicans' new shield from criticism: children. She put forth the usual lies about fear of "grooming" and "indoctrinating" kids as their excuses for undermining Disney's autonomy, but said if they changed their ways, they could regain their special status.

Allapundit makes a strong case against Florida's hatchet job against Disney.

