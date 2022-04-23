The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Clarence And Ginni Thomas' Texts Highlight Missing Ethics Rules At SCOTUS

Category: World Politics Hits: 8

Clarence And Ginni Thomas' Texts Highlight Missing Ethics Rules At SCOTUS

Kevin Leske, University of Dayton

Time and time again, the nation’s highest court has come under fire for failing to manage potentially unethical behavior by its justices.

In the past, the Supreme Court of the United States has cast aside pleas to adopt an ethics code for the justices.

Now, the actions of Justice Clarence Thomas’ wife, Virginia – who pushed the White House to overturn the 2020 presidential election – have once again thrown light onto this long-standing conflict: How accountable should the justices be?

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/clarence-and-ginni-thomas-texts-highlight

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version