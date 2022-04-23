Clarence And Ginni Thomas' Texts Highlight Missing Ethics Rules At SCOTUS

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 23 April 2022 22:01 Hits: 8

Kevin Leske, University of Dayton

Time and time again, the nation’s highest court has come under fire for failing to manage potentially unethical behavior by its justices.

In the past, the Supreme Court of the United States has cast aside pleas to adopt an ethics code for the justices.

Now, the actions of Justice Clarence Thomas’ wife, Virginia – who pushed the White House to overturn the 2020 presidential election – have once again thrown light onto this long-standing conflict: How accountable should the justices be?

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/clarence-and-ginni-thomas-texts-highlight