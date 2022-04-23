Chaffetz And Duffy Throw A Fit Over Raskin’s Plan To Be Kind To Republicans

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 23 April 2022 23:49 Hits: 6

The pretext for this round of poutrage from the Network of the Perpetually Aggrieved, aka Fox News, were Raskin’s comments during an April 21 discussion at Georgetown University. From Religion News Service:

Raskin, a humanist and a member of the Congressional Free Thought Caucus, said [GOP] behavior is evidence that some Republican House members are “acting much more like members of a religious cult,” and said he has “literally been consulting deprogrammers to try to figure out how to talk to them and how to pull them away.”

The lawmaker said deprogrammers told him to be “as warm and affectionate and as personable as you can” to his colleagues to “make them remember what life was like before they got into the cult.