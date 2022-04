Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 23 April 2022 16:31 Hits: 3

Pamela Moses was convicted of registering to vote illegally in Memphis, Tenn., in 2019 and was sentenced to six years in prison. She has said she was unaware that she was ineligible to vote.

(Image credit: Jim Weber/Daily Memphian via AP, File)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/04/23/1094480415/illegal-voter-registration-case-dropped