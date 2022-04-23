Two More Russian Oligarchs Die In Suspicious Circumstances

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 23 April 2022 16:30 Hits: 3

Sergey Protosenya, 55, his wife and his daughter were discovered dead on Tuesday. Vladislav Avayev, 51, his wife and daughter were found dead in their apartment on Monday night. Murder-suicide is the official cause of death in both cases but many wonder if they weren't just more Putin assassinations. These are the fourth since the invasion began, all with ties to the gas and oil industry, and the sixteenth suspicious deaths of a Russian oligarch in recent years.

Authorities in both Russia and Spain are investigating the deaths — within a day of each other — of two Russian business magnates and some of their immediate family members.

The Russian businessmen were found dead along with each of their wives and children.

Sergey Protosenya, 55, his wife and his daughter were discovered late afternoon on Tuesday at their home in the seaside resort of Lloret de Mar in Spain’s Catalonia region.

