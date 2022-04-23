Trumpers Furious At Kevin McCarthy: 'He Wet His Pants'

Category: World Politics Hits: 6
On Friday, Newsmax host Greg Kelly threw Minority leader Kevin McCarthy under the bus, into a ditch, and off a cliff after audio was leaked of him saying he wanted Trump to resign over the January 6 insurrection.
Kelly opened the segment by saying he never trusted Kevin McCarthy, and now his feelings have been confirmed.
Kelly played the audio of a McCarthy phone call in the aftermath of Trump supporters attacking the Capitol. After it played, Kelly had these choice words: "Kevin McCarthy is a swamp snake. He's a career politician and we don't like him."
Kelly did admit that the insurrection was a crisis moment, but he's still lying, claiming the Democrats may have set up the insurrection.
"In a moment of crisis, [McCarthy] wet his pants," Kelly whispered.
Steve Bannon, the Christian nationalist who is begging for an all out civil war between his evangelicals and Democrats, described McCarthy as a player in a Shakespearean drama, like Brutus taking out Julius Caesar.
